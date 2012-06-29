Akon – Konkrete Jungle Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

DJ Whoo Kidd and the Evil Empire host Akon’s new mixtape, Konkrete Jungle. Out a little earlier than expected, Kon’s tape includes remixes of Gotye’s “Used To Know,” Future’s “Same Damn Time,” and Ca$h Out’s “Cashin’ Out.“

Akon also relies on help from his talented homies including Fabolous, E-40, Busta Rhymes and more. After the jump you can check out the full 13-song tracklist, the cover, the stream and the download courtesy of the good folks over at DatPiff.

—

Photo: DUB