Megan Thee Stallion’s Foundation Teams With The Southern Black Girls And Women Consortium For #BlackGirlJoyChallenge

Megan Thee Stallion’s foundation seeks to spread joy worldwide with help from the Southern Black Girls and Women Consortium (SBGWC) on International Day of the Girl Child.

Spotted on NewsOne, the SBGWC announced its partnership with the Grammy Award-winning Houston rapper’s Pete and Thomas Foundation for a new #BlackGirlJoyChallenge.

The website also reports that Nike will lend support to help maintain the #BlackGirlJoyChallenge movement to inspire youth while promoting mental health through joy.

Per NewsOne:

We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Megan Thee Stallion’s Pete and Thomas Foundation,” Malikah Berry Rogers, executive director of the Southern Black Girls, stated in a press release. “There’s a song that says, ‘I’m a movement by myself, but we’re a force when we’re together.’ That line is true with this special cycle of the #BlackGirlJoyChallenge because together, we are igniting a movement that celebrates mental health and wellness through the simple, yet powerful, act of spreading JOY.”

Megan Thee Stallion Continues To Tackle Mental Health Awareness

Megan Thee Stallion has been very vocal about dealing with mental health issues. In September, she announced on Instagram the creation of her mental health website, Seize The Awkward.

In the caption alongside a video, the rapper wrote, “Y’all, it’s okay to not be okay. Reach out to a friend if you see them going through it.”

Seize The Awkward is a website that gives people the resources to have tough conversations about mental health, allowing them to help a friend or themselves.

If anyone knows about struggling with mental health, it’s Megan Thee Stallion, who had dealt with hate following the Tory Lanez shooting and her hating ass label 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Salute to Thee Stallion and Southern Black Girls and Women Consortium for prioritizing Black girl’s mental health.

