50 Cent Opens Up About Car Accident [VIDEO]

A few days ago, 50 Cent got into a car accident with a Mack truck that left the multiplatinum rapper and mogul in a hospital. The rapper recently spoke with MTV News and talked about the accident that could’ve been a lot worst than it turned out to be.

“We spun off into the rail. We would’ve flipped if it was a regular truck, but the truck weighs over a ton because it has additional stuff in it,” 50 Cent told MTV News on Friday . Turns out that the bulletproof truck that 50 bought after being shot 9 times in 2000 is exactly what prevented a catastrophe from happening.

“We were just riding down the LIE and a Mack Truck — he said he lost control of the vehicle later to police officers because his load shifted,” 50 explained. “He tried to brake, his load shifted, and he lost control and he ran into the back of the truck. It did more damage to the Mack Truck than it did to my truck, ’cause I got a level six; it’s a bulletproof vehicle. It’s the same standard as what they’re moving Obama around in.”

Check out the full video below.

—

Photo: MTV