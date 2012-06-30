Did you think the Chris Brown and Drake drama was finished? Of course it isn’t. Chris Brown hops on Chief Keef’s “I Don’t Like,” and drops some lyrical darts at his fellow light-skinned antagonist. Although Breezy makes it clear that he has no problems at all with the other members of YMCMB, he makes it crystal clear his beef is with Drake and it is over Rihanna.

“A f-ck ni**a, that’s that sh-t I don’t like/They throwin’ bottles, I’m throwin’ models just ’cause I give a Itchbay long pipe,” raps Breezy. “I be singin’, he be singin’, so it’s on, fight/ But hold up, I ain’t give a ni**a no green light/ This head up, my bread up, one on one, what you scared, bruh?/ Matter fact, take care bruh, you a pu**y ni**a/ My ni**a Tunechi, yeah that ni**a nice/ Shout out to Nicki, man, that A$$ tight/ Them eyebrows, man, them sh-ts is yikes/ OVO, you overdosed, screamin’ YOLO no, I live twice.”

Now is Drake finally going to speak on this? Only time will tell.

Chris Brown – “I Don’t Like (Drake Diss)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

—

Photo: Bossip

Props: Rap-Up