Kanye West Reps Anja Rubik’s 25 Magazine [VIDEO]

Yeezy provides more fodder for “Kanye West is in the Illuminati” conspiracy theorists to eat up. Model Anja Rubik is premiering her new magazine, 25, and the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper appears in a video salute to the issue’s theme of eroticism, reports New York magazine’s The Cut blog.

The video opens with a close up shot of the Chicago rapper/producer’s face and he says something about “through me the everlasting pain” and abandoning all hope. The rest of the video is kaleidoscopic shots, naked chicks, close ups…and stuff.

25’s first issue is features the photography of solely women, including Emma Summerton, Annie Leibovitz, Paola Kudacki and Ellen Von Unwerth. Rubik told The Cut that she discussed 25’s first issue, with West, particularly how it tackled s-x. “It’s funny. We talked about p0rn looks these days, and he agreed with me that there’s no p0rn out there that is beautiful aesthetically and integrates fashion to make a beautiful image,” said Rubik, who West name checked on “Way Too Cold.” “We were on the same page about a lot of things.

“I thought it would be really interesting to make it seem like we were entering Kanye’s head,” added Rubik. “It’s not pornographic, but it’s very sensual.”

The image of a pyramid near the conclusion of the video is what will have folks yapping about Yeezy repping the all seeing eye or riding pale horses. Watch the Barnaby Roper directed video below.

—

Photo: 25