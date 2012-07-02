Beyoncé Dedicates BET Award To Whitney Houston

Beyoncé, made her first post-baby awards show appearance at the 2012 BET Awards, and she had on person on her mind: Whitney Houston. Bey, who grabbed the Best Female R&B artist trophy, took to the stage to give thanks to the singer who died in February. “I wanna dedicate this to Whitney Houston, my angel,” she said.

The fallen star was on the minds of others in attendance including Kanye West, who made mention of the 48-year-old during a freestyle following his G.O.O.D. Music performance.

Houston will also be the subject of a tribute during the ceremony.



Photo: Urban Ilandz