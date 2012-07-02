G.O.O.D. Music Perform “Mercy,” “Cold,” & “New God Flow” At 2012 BET Awards [VIDEO]

The 2012 BET Awards kicked off with a bang as Big Sean, Pusha T. and 2 Chainz performed atop an over sized Lamborghini. The three G.O.O.D. Music affiliates performed their respective verses from “Mercy” before Kanye West hit the stage to perform the Hit-Boy produced “Cold.”

The real treat came after the performances when Kanye performed his verse from the anticipated “New God Flow” acapella. Check out the stand out performance after the break. G.O.O.D Music’s new album, Cruel Summer, drops August 7th.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths

• The Brooklyn Bridge Gets Bombed By Graffiti [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best 2 Chainz Guest Appearances [LISTEN]

• 7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Trina’s “I’m Back” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

• Willow Smith Gets A “Fake” Tongue Ring [PHOTOS]

• 7 Reasons Why Dr. Dre’s Detox Will Never Drop

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

—

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images For BET