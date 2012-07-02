Pusha T Discusses “New God Flow” [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Among the many artists in town for the 2012 BET Awards last night, VIBE got a chance to speak with G.O.O.D Music’s Pusha T. The native Virginian shed light on a few topics brought up within the interview.

Pusha informs the Mikey Fresh who created the “New God Flow” (I wonder who that could be) and gives a brief explanation to the meaning of the phrase. The Clipse member goes on to announce the record will be the debut single off of the Cruel Summer G.O.O.D compilation, which hits stores August 7th. In closing, Mr. Thornton lets us know him and Chris Brown recently got some work done. He states there’s no specific place where the record will land.

