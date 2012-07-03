The Game & Stevie Johnson – “Run It Back” [VIDEO]

Stevie Johnson, wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, filmed a studio session with The Game a while back where the rapper was supposed to only coach Stevie through the booth. The Compton rapper was reportedly so impressed with Johnson behind the mic, that he decided to hop on the record as well.

Johnson’s been a huge Hip-Hop head and doesn’t hide that in NFL games as he’s known to hit Lil B’s cooking dance when he makes a big play or a touchdown. Hit the jump to see the video of Game and Johnson’s “Run It Back.”

Photo: YouTube