Curren$y spilled the beans to Hip-Hop Wired a while ago about this upcoming remix with Lil Wayne off of The Stoned Immaculate. What he didn’t say however, was that Young Jeezy would be on this record as well.

In our interview, Curren$y explains that the two were never on terrible terms, and says there is much more work to come from the two. Well if they sound more like this, collaborations between Wayne and his first official artist signed under Young Money are more than welcomed.

Get a listen to the “Jet Life” remix featuring Lil Wayne and Young Jeezy after the jump.

Curren$y ft. Lil Wayne and Young Jeezy – “Jet Life (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

