Kanye West Buys Kim Kardashian A $34,000 Gift [PHOTO]

Kanye West is definitely not cheap when it comes to giving gifts, but he may be suffering from a lack of creativity. West gifted his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, with a skull statue, similar to the one he gave to Jay-Z for Father’s Day, reports Hip Hollywood.

Sources told the website that West had the letters “KKW” engraved on the item, effectively giving Kardashian his last name, and showing that he takes their nearly three-month relationship very seriously.

West allegedly felt “inspired” to buy the gold skull for the reality star after learning that Michael Jackson bought the same one for Elizabeth Taylor.

Having just appeared at the 2012 BET Awards, Kimye jetted to Paris for the city’s fashion week.

Check out the photo of Kardashian’s new present, below.

—

Photos: Starpulse/ The YBF

