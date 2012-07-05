50 Cent – “You Will Never Take My Crown” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Making $80 mil off Reebok wasn’t enough to stop Curtis from making music. 50 Cent drops the second leak, “You Will Never Take My Crown,” from his 5: Murder By Numbers album, which will be dropping tomorrow (July 6th) gratis if all goes to plan. This joint is definitely “aggressive content” type Curtis.

Looking for irony? The Sizzla sample (“Solid As A Rock”) used on Fif’s track was also used by his nemesis Ja Rule on “The Crown” from the currently incarcerated rapper’s Blood In My Eye project. Jeffrey Atkin’s version is pretty tough, too.

50’s final album on Interscope, titled Street King Immortal, is supposedly dropping this November. Listen to and download “You Will Never Take My Crown” below.

Download: 50 Cent – “You Will Never Take My Crown”

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Kanye West Buys Kim Kardashian A $34,000 Gift [PHOTOS]

• IL Clan del Wu Book Captures Images Of Wu-Tang Clan’s 2010 Reunion [PHOTOS]

• Former Three 6 Mafia Member Crunchy Black Shot In Las Vegas [PHOTOS]

• Maybach Music Group Celebrates After 2012 BET Awards [PHOTOS]

• Chris Brown Gets A New Tattoo Of A Wolf On His Neck [PHOTOS]

• The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths

• Wired 25: The 25 Best 2 Chainz Guest Appearances [LISTEN]

• 7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: SMS Audio