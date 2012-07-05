Don’t judge me, but I like Future. He has been floating on records all year. In this collaboration with Jim Jones, the messiah of auto tune links up with the Capo on which can assumed to be on his next project.

This record is produced by Jahlil Beats (“House Party,” “I’m A Boss”) and is the second new record to come from Jones in as many days. Check out the “60 Rackz” remix here and after that hit the jump and listen to “Don’t Judge Me.”

Download: Jim Jones ft. Future – “Don’t Judge Me” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]



Photo: Johnny Nunez