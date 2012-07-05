Hey, do you like rap? Do you like warm weather? Do you like barbecues? Asher Roth and Buddy have just the song for you with “Roof Behind The Grill.” For those lamenting another Independence Day come and gone, the shaggy haired homey along with Pharrell’s newest project are here to put you back in that mood.

This song is a simple how to instructional video on what goes on during a cook out and it is weirdly catchy. Listen to Asher, Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce is awesome. Hit the jump to listen and download.

Asher Roth ft. Buddy – “Roof Behind The Grill” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

