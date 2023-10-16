Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested In Dominican Republic For Allegedly Beating Up Producers?

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested in the Dominican Republic Sunday after the rapper, who suffered a beatdown at an LA Fitness in Florida earlier this year, allegedly dished out a beatdown of his own on music producers who were apparently in the company of his girlfriend.

According to TMZ, 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, was taken into custody Sunday night at the Hotel Balcones del Atlántico in Sánchez in the province of Samaná by La Vega prosecutor Aura Luv Garcia, who is leading the investigation into the case. Video footage circling around social media shows the chaotic scene that erupted when the “GOOBA” rapper arrived at the DR jail.

From TMZ:

Tekashi’s reportedly been accused of beating up music producers in the country with a handful of other men … after allegedly getting into it over his new girlfriend, Yailin. Reports say Yailin was in the studio when 6ix9ine showed up with his crew — and the rapper was allegedly jealous of the producers spending time with his girl. Tekashi reportedly tried flying out of the country after the incident, but the charter company followed protocol and checked with immigration for any outstanding warrants — resulting in the rapper bailing on the plane idea.

This is 6ix9ine’s second arrest in the last few months as he was also arrested in Florida in August for skipping a court date.

It’s worth pointing out that someone who can’t stop getting into legal trouble and is known for snitching in order to get himself out of legal trouble should probably be steered clear from if one happens to be a friend of his who dabbles in illegal activity. Just saying.