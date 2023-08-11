Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested In Florida For Skipping Court Date

Tekashi 6ix9ine has once again run afoul of the law. If he thought snitching on half of Brooklyn years ago was going to keep him out of cuffs, he was dead wrong.
TMZ is reporting that the most hated man in the rap game was pinched by authorities in Florida on Wednesday (Aug. 9) for “failing to appear in court” over three speeding tickets he earned himself this past June. Why he would skip such a modest court hearing is anyone’s guess, but he was taken into Palm Beach County Jail where he was booked and held for three hours before posting $2,000 bail.
TMZ reports:
The punishment for skipping court dates can range from monetary fines to actual imprisonment. So we’ll have to wait and see what Florida has in store for him. If it’s jail time, don’t be surprised if he drops dime on whoever’s been hanging out with him lately ’cause that man has proven that he cannot do a bid on his own merit. Just sayin’.
