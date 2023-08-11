Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested In Florida For Skipping Court Date

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Tekashi 6ix9ine has once again run afoul of the law. If he thought snitching on half of Brooklyn years ago was going to keep him out of cuffs, he was dead wrong.

TMZ is reporting that the most hated man in the rap game was pinched by authorities in Florida on Wednesday (Aug. 9) for “failing to appear in court” over three speeding tickets he earned himself this past June. Why he would skip such a modest court hearing is anyone’s guess, but he was taken into Palm Beach County Jail where he was booked and held for three hours before posting $2,000 bail.

TMZ reports:

According to court docs … Tekashi was going 135 mph in a 65 mph zone on the Florida Turnpike before he was given a ticket for speeding. He was also issued citations for having an unregistered vehicle and no car insurance. Tekashi failed to appear for a July court hearing to address the tickets … leading a judge to issue a warrant that resulted in last night’s arrest.

The arrest comes months after Tekashi was brutally beaten in the bathroom of an LA Fitness in Florida by three men who apparently don’t appreciate famous snitches in their neighborhood. While many figured Tekashi would immediately move out of Florida now that everyone knew where he was “hiding,” the embattled rapper promised to remain in the state and actually did.Unfortunately, he’s still managing to get himself jammed up with idiotic moves. Y’all already know this won’t be the last time he makes headlines for stuff like this. The punishment for skipping court dates can range from monetary fines to actual imprisonment. So we’ll have to wait and see what Florida has in store for him. If it’s jail time, don’t be surprised if he drops dime on whoever’s been hanging out with him lately ’cause that man has proven that he cannot do a bid on his own merit. Just sayin’.