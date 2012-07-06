50 Cent ft. Brevi – “Be My B-tch” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

The countdown to the release of 50 Cent’s 5: Murder By Numbers album is nearing its end, so it only makes sense that he lace the public with yet another new track. Having already released “You Will Never Take My Crown,” this time around, 50 has graduated from asking to “Leave the Lights On” to simply saying “Be My B-tch,” on the Brevi-assisted track.

In his latest offering, 50 details the joys of having a girlfriend who likes girls, and what happens when a love song meets a threesome. Far from tackling uncharted territory, the Queens rapper is downright ecstatic about participating in s-xual tag team. “This thing I got with my b-tch is so ill/I mean it’s mental,” he announces. “If you’re not into her you’re into me and we’ll still get you.”

Don’t forget to download 50’s birthday present to himself, when the album drops at midnight (EST).

Photo: BET