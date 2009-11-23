Taco Bell Settles Lawsuit With 50 Cent

50 Cent and big time fast food chain, Taco Bell, have come to a financial settlement from a lawsuit in 2008. The legal disagreement started when Taco Bell had used 50 Cent’s name in one of their commercials. While specifics of the suit have not been disclosed by either party, both parties have claimed that a settlement has been reached, and the lawsuit will come to a halt:

“Taco Bell, a Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) company has settled a lawsuit filed by rapper 50 Cent. The suit accuses Taco Bell of using a likeness of the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, in commercials to promote their new value menu. Results of the settlement are confidential, “but both parties are satisfied,” said Jackson’s lawyer, Peter Raymond.

Jackson had sought $1 million in damages. Yum! Brands wasn’t named in the suit. The case was Jackson v. Taco Bell Corp., 08-cv-6545, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York.”

This is not the only lawsuit Fifty is dealing with as he currently still has a case pending against Hip-Hop website Worldstarhiphop.com.

I guess if you aren’t vitamin water, then you better keep 50’s name out your mouth!