E-40 & Cousin Fik – “I’m Laced” [VIDEO]

E-40 can, and probably will, be releasing new material off of his triple album The Block Brochure: Welcome To The Soil 1, 2, & 3 from now until 2013. This new video for “I’m Laced,” features Cousin Fik and has the 40 one rolling through the Bay Area.

The OG drops his usual knowledge through this video on love, violence, thuggery and more in the way only he can. Hit the jump and check the video.

