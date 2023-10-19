Kid Cudi Announces New Comic Book ‘Moon Man’ At New York Comic Con

Kid Cudi is set to add his creative talent to the Black comic book world with Moon Man, which HipHopDX describes as “a superhero saga being marketed as a contemporary reimagining of Miracleman.”
Over the weekend, the Cleveland rapper unveiled the project, which is set for release on Jan. 31, 2024, at New York Comic Con. For Moon Man, Kid Cudi, born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, teamed up with artist and director Kyle Higgins.
“I’ve been secretly workin on this for over a year and it’s finally happening,” the “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper posted on Instagram. I’m so f*ckin hype for u all to dive in. If you’re into comics, my hope is that this will be your new obsession. Lot of love and hard work went into this, I am so proud to finally reveal my baby to the world.
Told y’all I was cookin up something special, in a world you’ve never seen me in,” he continued. “MAD SOLAR taken over mane!! Love to IMAGE Comics team for riding (with) me on this one and believing in my vision.”
Listen: In an industry that is still hurting for more Black writers and illustrators, witnessing the launch of a comic series by a prominent Black creative has to warm the hearts of blerds everywhere. But it’s not the only new move the “Cudi Zone” artist is making with fellow creatives.
From HipHopDX:
In more music adjacent news, Cudi teamed up with friend and longtime collaborator NIGO to create a new clothing line earlier this month.
In the beginning of October, the Cleveland rapper took to Instagram to announce WZRD CWBY, “a new brand by Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, in collaboration with @nigo,” which he said would be “coming soon,” though no date was given.
He added that it was “Made in Tokyo,” though whether that was referring to the products themselves or the location of the brand’s headquarters is unclear.
This is Cudi’s second clothing line of 2023. He launched Members of the Rage this past summer at a department store in London. Billed as “90s grunge with the soul of hip hop and elements from a distant future,” Cudi originally planned to debut the line in Paris in 2022.
Recording artist, actor, comic book author, fashion designer—is there anything Kid Cudi doesn’t do, besides suffer the homophobic nonsense of fools?
Salute!
