DMX ft. Machine Gun Kelly – “I Don’t Dance” [VIDEO]

DMX drops a video for “I Don’t Dance,” featuring Bad Boy rapper and red carpet awkward interview subject Machine Gun Kelly. The song, first heard way back in February, is from Dark Man X’s forthcoming Undisputed album.

Originally announced to be dropping on June 26th, X’s seventh album is now TBD. Te Yonkers rapper did drop a free EP in May called The Weigh In. While X is usually on the wrong side of the law when he makes headlines, he got some good new recently when a booking agency dropped a $630,000 lawsuit against the rapper.

As for the song, what do you think? Watch the video for “I Don’t Dance” below.



