Big Shug ft. Fat Joe & M.O.P. – “Hardbody” (Prod. by DJ Premier) [LISTEN]

Big Shug and DJ Premier bring back that classic Gang Starr Foundation sound on their gritty collaborative effort “Hardbody.” You can’t expect anything less than poignant bars on a track produced by the aforementioned Premo, that also features Fat Joe and M.O.P. “Hardbody” is set to appear on Big Shug’s I.M. 4-EVA album, which drops July 24 and will include a 36-page book that chronicles the history of Gang Starr.

Hip-Hop lesson of the day: The Gang Starr Foundation was a collective of MCs from the east coast that featured the likes of the late, great Keith “Guru” Elam, DJ Premier, Jeru the Damaja, Group Home, Big Shug, Freddie Foxxx, and Bahamadia. If you’re well versed in any of these artists, then you recognize how they’ve affected Hip-Hop culture [Ed. Note: Check out Big Shug’s “Crush,” from 1996 and also produced by Premier, on the next page]. That’s word to the subliminal shots between Jeru the Damaja and the Notorious B.I.G.

Check out “Hardbody” below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 8 Racist Cartoons Targeting President Obama [PHOTOS]

• Patrick Ewing’s ‘Ewing 33 Hi’ Signature Sneakers Official Images [PHOTOS]

• Kanye West Performs At Revel Resort In Atlantic City [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• IL Clan del Wu Book Captures Images Of Wu-Tang Clan’s 2010 Reunion [PHOTOS]

• The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths

• Wired 25: The 25 Best 2 Chainz Guest Appearances [LISTEN]

• 7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Seth Kushner

1 2Next page »