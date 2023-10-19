El Camino & Black Soprano Family “For The Streets,” Redman “Hip Hop Meant For Me” & More | Daily Visuals 10.18.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While the streets patiently await Griselda to reunite and hit the streets with that potent product that they’re known for, Benny The Butcher’s been putting in work to make his other family bubble and we can’t be mad at that at all.

Once again putting the Black Soprano Family on the forefront alongside El Camino in the visuals to “For The Streets,” The Butcher and company hold auditions for video models looking to get on and end up hurting quite a few feelings as they rate them on a scale from 1 to 10. Not many of them cracked the halfway mark as the BSF and El Camino prove to be hella picky with their women.

Back in New Jeruz, Redman keeps the bars coming and in his clip to “Hip Hop Meant For Me,” the Funk Doctor Spock poses next to a bridge as he rocks out to the instrumental for Jay-Z’s “What More Can I Say,” and reminds us of the kind of emceeing that was necessary to get fame and respect back during Hip-Hop’s golden era. We love that man.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jay Fizzle, K Camp, and more.

EL CAMINO & BLACK SOPRANO FAMILY – “FOR THE STREETS”

REDMAN – “HIP HOP MEANT FOR ME”

JAY FIZZLE – “BACK BREAKER”

K CAMP – “MY FLOWERS”

BIG YBA – “LORD FORGIVE ME”

T.F & AB-SOUL – “HIDDEN STAGES”

AYE UNIVERSAL – “WANT SOME MORE”

DOE STREETZ – “BLACK MAGIC”