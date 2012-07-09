50 Cent Speaks On The Status Of G-Unit [VIDEO]

50 Cent sat down with Big Boy and the Power 106 crew in Los Angeles while promoting his new project 5: Murder By Numbers. The interesting note on this interview is when 50 speaks about his cooled relationship with his G-Unit cohorts.

“‘I’ve enabled them to a point where they feel like they don’t have to do anything,” 50 said about the Unit. 50 believes that Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo needed to hire their own managers because 50 Cent has undertaken those duties since their inception. From this interview, you can tell that 50 seems to be a little worn out with G-Unit from this interview and to be honest, that is kind of sad.

Hopefully this isn’t a eulogy of sorts for one of the most successful crews in Hip-Hop, but only time will tell. Hit the jump for the full interview. http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 8 Racist Cartoons Targeting President Obama [PHOTOS]

• Patrick Ewing’s ‘Ewing 33 Hi’ Signature Sneakers Official Images [PHOTOS]

• Kanye West Performs At Revel Resort In Atlantic City [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• IL Clan del Wu Book Captures Images Of Wu-Tang Clan’s 2010 Reunion [PHOTOS]

• The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths

• Wired 25: The 25 Best 2 Chainz Guest Appearances [LISTEN]

• 7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Big Boy