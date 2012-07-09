Busta Rhymes Reveals New Album Title & Cover Art, Year Of The Dragon

Busta Rhymes has about 90 rap lives. The former Leaders of the New School member recently announced that is new album, which will be released via Cash Money, Google Music and his The Conglomerate imprint, is titled Year of the Dragon. Today, Bussa Buss reveals ninth studio album’s artwork (see below).

LONS was actually mentored by Public Enemy, and as Busta Rhymes started gaining traction as a soloist he became affiliated with the Native Tongue collective of MCs that included A Tribe Called Quest and De La Soul, among other. The “Rhymes Galore” rapper’s last album was 2009’s Back On My B.S. and in November 2011 announced that he had signed with Cash Money, formally becoming a member of the YMCMB family that besides Lil’ Wayne includes Drake, Nicki Minaj and DJ Khaled.

Busta Rhymes is headlining the 2012 Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival which goes down July 9-14 and is capped off with a concert on Saturday, July 14th. Put on by Brooklyn Bodega, find out about the BK Hip-Hop Fest here. Year of the Dragon will be out later this year.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 8 Racist Cartoons Targeting President Obama [PHOTOS]

• Patrick Ewing’s ‘Ewing 33 Hi’ Signature Sneakers Official Images [PHOTOS]

• Kanye West Performs At Revel Resort In Atlantic City [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• IL Clan del Wu Book Captures Images Of Wu-Tang Clan’s 2010 Reunion [PHOTOS]

• The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths

• Wired 25: The 25 Best 2 Chainz Guest Appearances [LISTEN]

• 7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Derick G