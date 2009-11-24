Day 26 Leaves Bad Boy

Diddy’s stream of band fallouts is continuing as Day 26 formally announces that they’ve left his Bad Boy record label. While Diddy embarks on new territory with his recent signing to Interscope, his brain child of Quanell, Willie, Brian and Mike will do the same. The group has moved from Diddy’s emblem to Atlantic Records. By doing so, hopefully they’ll be able to salvage their career before their demise a la Danity Kane.

While their days with Bad Boy were numbered from the start, Willie is adamant that there’s no bad blood between the group and the powers that be. He told TheBoombox,





“Bad Boy is always our family, but we’re with Atlantic right now…we really want to get people focused on the artistry, on the music. I think a lot of people lost it with the entertainment of the show. So now, we really want to show people what we’re all about, that we do our thing whether it’s on stage, in the studio, writing and producing — we do it all.”





The group isn’t looking to put an album out until sometime next year, but in the meantime, ladies can invest in their women’s shoe line. Released in September, Eight2Six shoes coincided with the groups single, “Your Heels.” The line’s first product was the “Swagga Heel” featured in three different colors and priced at $99.99.

Am I the only one that’s never heard of these shoes?!

No? Didn’t think so….

It’s the Diddy curse I’m telling you! I DO NOT want to work for Diddy!