Sexxy Red & Raedio “No Panties,” Redman “Number Block” & More | Daily Visuals 10.19.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Not too long ago Sexxy Red was trending on social media for all the wrong reasons but the up and coming rap star isn’t letting a few controversies derail her from reaching the promised land, so she’s going to keep chugging along whether you like it or not.

Linking up with Raedio for the visuals to “No Panties,” Sexyy Red and Rae open up a brothel of sorts where rich old white men are their top clientele before twerking it up at a car wash where it seems like it’s more bootie bouncing than sponges cleaning. No one seems to be complaining though.

Back in the Bricks, Redman keeps on dropping off new material like he’s hungry for a record deal and in his clip to “Number Block,” Red politics on the stoop with his peoples while freestyling over Jay-Z’s “Throw Your Hands Up” instrumental.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Blxst and Bino Ridaeuz, Jorja Smith featuring J Hus, and more.

SEXXY RED & RAEDIO – “NO PANTIES”

REDMAN – “NUMBER BLOCK”

BLXST & BINO RIDEAUX – “ROAD RUNNIN”

JORJA SMITH FT. J HUS – “FEELINGS”

PEEZY – “INTRO”

MELLOW RACKZ – “ROMEO & JULIET”

DRODI & THAT MEXICAN OT – “PRETTY GIRL”

BIG30 – “BIRRRDDD PT. 2”