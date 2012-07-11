New York City Nightclub To Re-Open After Chris Brown, Drake Fight

Less than one month after losing their liquor license and being shut down, W.i.P nightclub is ready to re-open. On Monday (July 9) a judge lifted the ban allowing the venue to sell alcohol again, in the wake of the alleged brawl involving Drake and Chris Brown.

The New York City hot spot experienced a steep downward spiral after Drake and Brown’s crews engaged in a melee that spawned several injuries and lawsuits. The aftermath also resulted in the club’s manager, Jonathon Canter, being taken into custody on warrants unrelated to the debacle.

Given their bad reputation, W.i.P is willing to do whatever it takes to ensure the safety of its patrons. “When we reopen our doors, we will be focused on providing a safe and fun atmosphere for our customers. To that end, we are enhancing our security,” the club’s owner said in a statement.

Although it is believed that Rihanna was at the center of a love triangle involving the rapper and singer, neither Drake or Brown admitted to any wrongdoing. Brown’s lawyer noted his client as a victim in the violent incident, vowing to work with authorities in any way necessary, but criminal charges have yet to filed against either party.

W.i.P is scheduled to open at midnight on July 11.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 8 More Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments (That Will Probably Never Happen)

• Air Jordan 4 Retro Black/Fire Red aka “Bred” [PHOTOS]

• 8 Racist Cartoons Targeting President Obama [PHOTOS]

• Patrick Ewing’s ‘Ewing 33 Hi’ Signature Sneakers Official Images [PHOTOS]

• Kanye West Performs At Revel Resort In Atlantic City [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths

• Wired 25: The 25 Best 2 Chainz Guest Appearances [LISTEN]

• 7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: AP/Getty