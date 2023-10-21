Rick Ross & Meek Mill “Lyrical Easy,” Omarion “Serious” & More | Daily Visuals 10.20.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Rick Ross and Meek Mill are mending their relationship that seemed to be broken not too long ago as the two have recently been not only collaborating on new material, but actually taking the time to shoot videos for said work as of late.

Once again getting together for their new visuals to “Lyrical Easy,” Rozay and Meek team up to show everyone what bosses live like as the two hop on the private MMG helicopter before hitting the streets with a convoy of exotic and expensive automobiles that made it seem like it was a rolling car show straight off the grounds of Rick Ross’ Promise Land. If it doesn’t cost most than $100K, Ross isn’t rolling in it.

On the R&B side, Omarion returns to get his fans in a loving mood and in his clip to “Serious,” the OG crooner finds himself going through the motions while behind bars and inspires his fellow inmates to bust out bust out the kind of dance moves you won’t be seeing from prisoners at your everyday penitentiary. This must’ve been a jail for entertainers and Broadway dancers or something.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Key Glock, Lil Tjay and Kyle Richh, and more.

RICK ROSS & MEEK MILL – “LYRICAL EASY”

OMARION – “SERIOUS”

KEY GLOCK – “MURDER & MILLIONS”

LIL TJAY & KYLE RICHH – “I SHOULD’VE KNOWN”

TIMBALAND & ANNA MARGO – “MY WAY”

TRAY TRAY FT. G HERBO – “EASTSIDERS”

KHEMIST MAYFIELD FT. SIBBY LIV – “SPEND MY MONEY”

OT THE REAL & ARAABMUZIK – “FADE AWAY”