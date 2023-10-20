You Care: Jeezy Breaks His Silence Following Divorce From Jeannie Mai

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Snowman finally talks after filing for divorce from television host Jeannie Mai.

Spotted on XXL, Jeezy broke his silence on his pending divorce from the former The Real co-host, Jeannie Mai, in a statement sent to the Hip-Hop website.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” Jeezy told XXL. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

In the statement, the “Put On” rapper touched on the couple’s 1-year-old daughter and his commitment to co-parenting.

“Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing,” he continued.

The rapper’s statement comes after Jeanie Mai announced she was taking a break from social media and spoke on the divorce in a recent interview on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show Sherri.

“I’m not going to lie,” Jeannie Mai said. “It takes every day to just to really sit and just be quiet with your thoughts, take care of me. But one thing I know is, you give God your pain, he will give you his power, period. So, every day, I’m like, ‘Here you go. You got room for more? Here’s some more.’ Just taking it day by day,” Mai told Shepherd.

Mai and Jeezy began dating in 2019, tying the knot in 2021 and eventually welcoming their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins, into the world.

Photo: Derek White / Getty