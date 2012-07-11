Fabolous – “Swag Champ 24/7” [VIDEO]

If you were expecting a regular music video from Aristotle you can go ahead and forget about that when it comes to Fabolous‘ “Swag Champ 24/7.” John Jackson does his very best Floyd Mayweather impression as they borrow a few pages from the critically acclaimed 24/7 series on HBO.

This mockumentary on Fabolous training his swag features the artist perfecting his rain-making technique, strengthening his neck to carry his chains, and running away from haters. No, seriously. The song comes in bits in pieces, but this video focuses almost entirely on Fab’s “swag.” Hit the jump to check the video out.

Photo: Vimeo