HHW Gaming: You Can Now Play 10 Hours of ‘Diablo IV’ As Part of Xbox Free Play Days

Still on the fence about entering Sanctuary and taking down Lilith? Well, thanks to Xbox Free Play Days, you can take the game for a spin without opening your wallet.

Diablo IV is currently in its second season, The Season of Blood, and many players have already taken down the game’s big bad Lillith, but many still have not yet experienced the greatness that is Diablo IV.

Kicking off on Thursday, October 19, Xbox Free Play Days gives gamers a chance to play 10 hours of Diablo IV for free, and when the trial is up, buy the game for 25% off.

Players will have access to Diablo IV’s content, and your progress will carry over if you purchase the game.

In our review of Diablo IV, our resident gamer, Beanz, wrote, “I’ve been through hell and back and enjoyed every minute of my hellishly addictive journey in Diablo IV.”

Diablo IV Is Rewarding Players In A Unique Way

In more Diablo IV news, players are encouraged to donate real blood to save lives and earn in-game rewards to celebrate the Season of Blood.

The new season sees Lord Zir use his Blood Seekers to raid the Sanctuary to procure blood for him using Blood Harvest rituals where players must defeat mini-bosses.

Diablo offers players in the United States residents a chance to donate “666 quarts of actual donated blood (equaling around 1,332 separate donations, with 1 pint per donation) into in-game rewards, while ultimately helping to save lives.”

Once the goal is reached, players who donated and those who didn’t will be entered in a contest to win a new custom-built PC infused with real human blood in its liquid cooling, which pays tribute to the game.

Well damn.

Here is a breakdown of the giveaway:

Tier 1: At 33% participation of the total 666-quart goal, all players will receive weapon cosmetics which include:

Dagger – Bloodpetal Anlace

Axe – Bloodpetal Sever

Necro Offhand – Bloodpetal Heart

Sword – Bloodpetal Blade

Druid Staff – Bloodpetal Bludgeon

Tier 2: At 66% participation, all players will receive the aforementioned rewards plus The Loch Raeth Maor Barbarian armor set.

Tier 3: At 100% participation, all players will receive the aforementioned rewards plus the Vermilion Eye Piebald mount, and the custom real human blood-infused PC sweepstakes will become available to enter.

So what are you waiting for? Download the gamer and start a journey in Sanctuary to spill some demon blood and guts.

Photo: Blizzard Entertainment / Diablo IV