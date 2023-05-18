HHW Gaming: Blizzard Entertainment Unveils Free Limited-Edition Demon Meat Shake To Celebrate ‘Diablo IV’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Did you ever wonder what a demon tastes like? Blizzard Entertainment is giving gamers in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York a chance to find out.

Following very successful closed and open betas, Blizzard Entertainment unveiled a new treat comprised of the billions of demons gamers hacked up for hours in Diablo IV.

Well, actually is a plant-based one-of-a-kind shake specifically designed to give players a real-world taste of the highly-anticipated game set to arrive on consoles and PC June 6.

Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York residents can enjoy hellish delight beginning May 19 for FREE. You read that right, it won’t cost you a single gold coin.

So how do you get your hands on one of these limited shakes? Eligible fans need to send a tweet to @Diablo and hashtag #DemonMeatShake. Blizzard Entertainment’s partner on the promotion, Fooji, will DM winners with instructions.

That’s easier than taking on a world boss in the Diablo IV beta.

Blizzard Entertainment Held A Private Diablo IV Dinner

Ahead of the big reveal of the Demon Meat Shake, celebrities, tastemakers, and creators were summoned to a private dinner held by Blizzard Entertainment, where they were the first to try the shake as well as enjoy a curated meal, specialty drinks, and light bites.

“Finally, after decades of slaughtering demons and fighting back the Burning Hells in Sanctuary, we had the opportunity to dine as though we were sitting at the Blessed Mother Lilith’s table ourselves. Now, every hero who’s ever wondered what the citizens of Sanctuary might drink at their tables every night can try the deliciously devilish Demon Meat Shake…bottoms up and cheers to Diablo IV!” said Rod Fergusson, Diablo General Manager

Stranger Things star David Harbour, a huge gamer, was also on hand to drink the elixir. He spoke about his excitement for Diablo IV and is ready when “all hell breaks loose.”

“To say I’m excited about the launch of Diablo IV is a severe understatement. Lilith, the Daughter of Hatred, is finally returning to rule over Sanctuary, and I will be right there with her as all hell breaks loose. Last night I dined with the drag devil herself, Gottmik, and some Diablo streamers like Rhykker and Mr. Llama SC and got to talk the game with Rod [Fergusson] and all the genius devs. D4 is going to take up an inappropriate amount of my time. Excited to dive into hell.” Harbour stated.

The dinner looked like a hellish good time.

For more photos from the night, hit the gallery below, and if you get a chance to taste the Demon Meat Shake, hit HHW Gaming to let us know how it tastes.

Photo: Blizzard Entertainment