Chris Brown Facing Audit Over Community Service Work [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown’s legal problems are far from over. The R&B singer is still on probation for beating Rihanna back in 2009, and on Tuesday (July 10) a judge approved a request to audit his community service report, to make sure that he has fulfilled his commitments.

Deputy District Attorney Mary Murray ordered the audit, on grounds that the number of community service hours completed by the 23-year-old was unclear.

Brown’s attorney, Pat Harris, welcomed the inquiry, noting that the issue is not whether or not he completed the work, but the state in which he allowed to do so. Brown is said to have completed six-months of community labor in his home state of Virginia instead of in California, where is altercation with Rihanna occurred.

Earlier in the year, Brown’s other lawyer, Marc Geragos moved to have his probation terminated, but was unsuccessful in his attempt.

Last year, Superior Court Judge Patricia Schnegg praised Brown for meeting the requirements of his probation which also included completing domestic violence classes. She also reduced the restraining order which would not allow him within 50 yards of his ex-girlfriend, bringing the number down to 10 yards during music industry events. The twosome have since been seen coming out of the same music studio in Los Angeles, as well nightclubs, and collaborated on Rihanna’s “Birthday Cake” remix.

Following the brutal beat-down, Brown turned himself in to authorities and later entered a guilty plea to assault charges. He was sentenced to five years probation, and is tentatively scheduled to appear in court August 21.

Photo: AP

