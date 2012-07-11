Without the same fanfare that comes with some of his G.O.O.D. Music cohorts, CyHi The Prynce drops a new record featuring Chris Brown and Big Sean called “100 Bottles.” The celebratory joint revolves around Brown’s sample, hook and verse that comes after CyHi’s verse.

This song will be featured on CyHi’s new project entitled The Ivy League Club, which hits the internet on July 17th. CyHi will also be featured on the G.O.O.D. Music compilation album, Cruel Summer along with Big Sean. Hit the jump to check out “100 Bottles.” https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/07/CyHi-The-Prynce-Ft-Chris-Brown-Big-Sean-100-Bottles.mp3

CyHi The Prynce Ft Chris Brown & Big Sean – “100 Bottles” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Rosa Acosta Visits Hip-Hop Wired [PHOTOS]

• Heiress Kate Rothschild Says Her “Life Had Been Saved” By Jay Electronica [PHOTOS]

• 8 More Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments (That Will Probably Never Happen)

• Air Jordan 4 Retro Black/Fire Red aka “Bred” [PHOTOS]

• 8 Racist Cartoons Targeting President Obama [PHOTOS]

• Patrick Ewing’s ‘Ewing 33 Hi’ Signature Sneakers Official Images [PHOTOS]

• The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths

• 7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Serm’s Domain