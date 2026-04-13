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Pregnant Latto Shows Out At Mariah The Scientist’s Atlanta Show

Latto popped out at Mariah The Scientist’s Atlanta stop and did her big one.

Published on April 13, 2026
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Latto popped out at Mariah The Scientist’s Atlanta stop and did her big one.

The Georgia Peach’s hustle was already one of one, but now she has her first child on the way? Big Mama is in a different mode. If anything, the moment just proved she’s not slowing down anytime soon.

Mariah’s tour made its stop in her hometown of Atlanta, and she brought her friend through to the Coca-Cola Roxy to do her big one. Pregnant and glowing, Latto hit the stage and performer her new record “Business & Personal.”

The Clayco rapper turned it up another notch when she performed “Big Mama,” even giving the crowd a little twerk mid-performance. It’s clear the pregnancy hasn’t slowed her down one bit.

The night she revealed her pregnancy on social media, Latto also made it a full moment by announcing her sophomore album, which is set to drop May 29.

Just days later, she celebrated with a baby shower and showed off the love she’s been getting from her circle. The rapper flexed gifts from her baby’s rich aunties and uncles, including a Gucci bag from Sexyy Red, jewelry from G Herbo, and luxury items from Neiman Marcus courtesy of T.I. and Tiny Harris.

Between the performances, the new music and the baby on the way, Latto is stepping into a new era and making sure every moment counts.

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