The Low End Professionals from Chicago will be on Ruby Hornet’s Closed Sessions Vol. 2 project dropping July 18. As a part of that project, Count and Moonie drop off their featured track on the project called “Dont Happen That Often.”

The L.E.P. Bogus Boys will also be featured on MTV 2’s newest documentary, Sucker Free: Chicago, which airs tonight. Sucker Free:Chicago will take a look at the bustling rap scene in the mid west including Chief Keef, King L, Mikey Rocks, and more. Hit the jump to check out new music from L.E.P. and tune into MTV2 tonight.

L.E.P. Bogus Boys – “Don’t Happen That Often” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Rosa Acosta Visits Hip-Hop Wired [PHOTOS]

• Heiress Kate Rothschild Says Her “Life Had Been Saved” By Jay Electronica [PHOTOS]

• 8 More Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments (That Will Probably Never Happen)

• Air Jordan 4 Retro Black/Fire Red aka “Bred” [PHOTOS]

• 8 Racist Cartoons Targeting President Obama [PHOTOS]

• Patrick Ewing’s ‘Ewing 33 Hi’ Signature Sneakers Official Images [PHOTOS]

• The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths

• 7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: XXL