Obama Billboard Sparks National Outrage

The proprietor of a Colorado car dealership has found himself in the midst of an unwelcomed, social firestorm after he ordered a controversial billboard to be placed above his lot.

The sign features a cartoonized image of President Obama in a turban, while questioning his legitimacy as a citizen of the United States, capitalizing on the outlandish suspicions of the Birther Nation and Tea Baggers.

“I can’t say that I expected everything that’s been going on with the response we got,” said Phil Wolf, owner of Wolf Interstate Leasing and Sales.

Even though erected under the sentiment of patriotism, the billboard has received plenty of negative attention, with the latest barrage stemming from the Anti-Defamation League, who claim that the image of President Obama in a turban and robe while drawing mention to the tragedy that occurred at Fort Hood suggests that Muslims were responsible for the atrocity, as opposed to the lone actions of an individual.

Still, in the midst of all the hoopla, Wolf refuses to let up.

“I believe in it enough. I believe in America enough that I think it’s worth the risk.”