Bleu Davinci ft. Bun B, Pusha T & Calico Jonez – “In My Sleep” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Bleu DaVinci of the BMF (The real BMF) is back with a new record called “In My Sleep.” The rapper from the controversial crew recruits new verses from Bun B and Pusha T , which is always a very, very good thing.

Bleu’s new mixtape, The DaVinici Code, will be hitting your favorite friendly, neighborhood blogs this Tuesday, July 17th. After the jump you can get a listen and download of the first joint off of the mixtape. https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/07/Bleu_Davinci-In_My_Sleep_Feat_Pusha_T_Bun_B__Calico_Jonez-2dope.mp3

