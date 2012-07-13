Bleu DaVinci of the BMF (The real BMF) is back with a new record called “In My Sleep.” The rapper from the controversial crew recruits new verses from Bun B and Pusha T , which is always a very, very good thing.
Bleu’s new mixtape, The DaVinici Code, will be hitting your favorite friendly, neighborhood blogs this Tuesday, July 17th. After the jump you can get a listen and download of the first joint off of the mixtape.
Bleu Davinci ft. Bun B, Pusha T & Calico Jonez – “In My Sleep” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]
