A$AP Rocky Performs At Pitchfork Festvial [VIDEO]

That “Pretty Muthaf***er” A$AP Rocky, took the stage at the Pitchfork Festival in Chicago, Illinois this past Friday. The purple one performed joints such as “Goldie,” “Bass,” “Pe$o,” and more. In this clip, the Harlem kid puts on a performance of his underground favorite, “Pretty Flacko.”

A$AP and his A$AP Mob crew are on the verge of delivering a group album as well as Rocky’s solo debut, LongLiveA$AP. No word if the Lana Del Ray-assisted single “Ridin” will make the cut, but it will be interesting to say the least.

Hit the jump to check Rocky on stage in Chi-Town.



http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Nas – Life Is Good CD Booklet [PHOTOS]

• Game Spends $200K On A Leather Ferrari [PHOTOS]

• 10 Of The Most Suspect Pictures Of Sean “Diddy” Combs Ever Taken [PHOTOS]

• GLORY: 10 Rappers That Found Religion

• Bangin Candy: The Foxy & Controversial Sheneka Adams [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Rosa Acosta Visits Hip-Hop Wired [PHOTOS]

• 8 More Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments (That Will Probably Never Happen)

—

Photo: GQ