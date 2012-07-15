A$AP Rocky Performs At Pitchfork Festvial [VIDEO]

That “Pretty Muthaf***er” A$AP Rocky, took the stage at the Pitchfork Festival in Chicago, Illinois this past Friday. The purple one performed joints such as “Goldie,” “Bass,” “Pe$o,” and more. In this clip, the Harlem kid puts on a performance of his underground favorite, “Pretty Flacko.”
A$AP and his A$AP Mob crew are on the verge of delivering a group album as well as Rocky’s solo debut, LongLiveA$AP. No word if the Lana Del Ray-assisted single “Ridin” will make the cut, but it will be interesting to say the least.
Hit the jump to check Rocky on stage in Chi-Town.
Photo: GQ