Behind The Scenes – DJ Khaled, Kanye West & Rick Ross – “I Wish You Would” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

DJ Khaled is currently on set in Arizona filming the video for his single “I Wish You Would,” featuring Kanye West and Rick Ross. Legendary video director Hype Williams will be behind the lens for this one.

The Hit-Boy produced single will appear on DJ Khaled’s next album, Kiss The Ring, which will come out on Cash Money/Universal Records. We went Instagram hunting and unearthed some of these pictures from behind the scenes. Check them out in gallery after the break.

[Spotted at Fake Shore Drive]

Photos: Instagram

