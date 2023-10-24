Drake ft. Lil Yachty “Late Night,” Wale “Max Julien” & More | Daily Visuals 10.23.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After years of getting dragged for being the face of the mumble rap era that many felt hurt Hip-Hop lyricism, Lil Yachty has been collaborating with some of the games most respected rappers as of late, and today Lil Boat links up with the King of The North in a collabo no one saw coming.

Turning up with Drake for the visuals to “Late Night,” Yachty and Drizzy hit the streets with a few dogs and a Lambo adorned in Christmas lights (huh?!) to show that no matter the time of day, these two are going to shine and do stuff just because they can and can’t no one tell them they aren’t killing it. Gotta wonder how long it took to put all those Christmas lights on that car.

Wale meanwhile comes out of hiding to drop off some new work in for his clip to “Max Julien,” Wale chows down on some food at a small eatery while styling in a fur, iced out jewelry and rocking the Big Worm perm. Talk about keeping it lowkey in a hood restaurant.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Rome Streetz, J.I., and more.

DRAKE FT. LIL YACHTY – “LATE NIGHT”

WALE – “MAX JULIEN”

ROME STREETZ – “HELL BACKWARDS”

J.I. – “OPTIONS”

TRAP CEO & MIDWEST MILLY – “LET UP”

REMBEL – “PAINT THE TOWN BLUE FREESTYLE”

MONALEO – “CRYING ON YOUR BIRTHDAY”

BOOKEM – “ON DA GAS”