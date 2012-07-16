Kendrick Lamar And Lady Gaga At Pitchfork Music Festival [PHOTOS]

File this under “ish you don’t see everyday.” This past weekend at the Pitchfork Festival in Chicago, Kendrick Lamar hung with one of his biggest fans, Stefani Germanotta. Stefani Germanotta also goes by the stage name of Lady Gaga, you may have heard of her.

This strange connection isn’t totally out of the blue. Lady Gaga recently tweeted at Kendrick Lamar, “Listening to ‘The Recipe.’ Can your new album come out now so I can out to clubs and dance again?” Shortly after she returned from an overseas trip, Gaga made a surprise trip to Chicago to check Kendrick out on the third day of the Pitchfork Festival.

“That’s a real good friend… a real good friend,” explained the Compton MC to The Source. As for a possible future collaboration between the two he says, “God willing …. for now I just like the friendship thing.” Only time will tell, until then get a listen to Kendrick’s new single “Swimming Pools (Drank),” which will be on his debut album Good Kid m.A.A.d. City.

