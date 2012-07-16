Big Boi Gets Random With Montreality TV [VIDEO]

If really left field questions tickle your fancy, this Big Boi interview with Montreality TV is completely up your alley. If you’ve ever wanted to know The type of student he was at school,

jobs he’s had as a teenager growing up and what he spent his 1st big paycheck on this is right for you.

The latter part of this video gets a little more current as Sir Lucious Left Foot talks about his new album Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors as well as the last time he spoke with his Outkast partner, Andre 3000. Hit the jump to check it all out.



http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Behind The Scenes – DJ Khaled, Kanye West & Rick Ross – “I Wish You Would” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

• Young Buck To Serve 18 Months In Jail, Possessions Being Auctioned By IRS [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Nas – Life Is Good CD Booklet [PHOTOS]

• Game Spends $200K On A Leather Ferrari [PHOTOS]

• 10 Of The Most Suspect Pictures Of Sean “Diddy” Combs Ever Taken [PHOTOS]

• GLORY: 10 Rappers That Found Religion

• Bangin Candy: The Foxy & Controversial Sheneka Adams [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Rosa Acosta Visits Hip-Hop Wired [PHOTOS]