Cam’ron “Nas In ’94 Freestyle,” T-Pain & Hert “Baby Go Brap” & More | Daily Visuals 10.24.23

It feels like eons ago Cam’ron and his Dip Set crew had some serious beef with Nas (we can’t even remember why) but luckily for everyone and the culture it never transpired past a few bars and subliminals on records.

Now a decade and change later, Cam and Nas are on good terms and Killa is taking the time to give the QB King his flowers by dressing like him for his clip to “Nas In ‘94” freestyle where he stands by an elevator bank and kicks his rhymes over J. Cole and Lil Yachty’s “The Secret Recipe” beat. We thought Cam said he was retired from rap?! He still got it though.

T-Pain meanwhile seems ready to venture into the next chapter of his career and in his Hert assisted visuals to “Baby Go Brap,” Teddy Pendergrass ditches the auto-tune for a minute to drop bars and show he can do his thing on the track any which way he wants. Some pretty impressive automobiles in this joint too.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Joell Ortiz and Kxng Crooked, Snow Tha Product, and more.

CAM’RON – “NAS ’IN 94 FREESTYLE”

T-PAIN & HERT – “BABY GO BRAP”

JOELL ORTIZ & KXNG CROOKED – “THE TALE OF 2 CITIES”

SNOW THA PRODUCT – “BEEN THAT”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “ROBBERY 6”

FLO MILLI – “BGC”

REAL BOSTON RICHEY – “BATTER PACK”

SOSAMANN & SAUCE WALKA – “BOB YO HEAD”