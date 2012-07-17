CLOSE
L.E.P. Bogus Boys – “Rap Sh-t” [VIDEO]

During a time where questionable MCs thrive, the L.E.P. Bogus Boys, who are self-proclaimed aficionados of street endeavors, validate their Chi-Town credibility in their latest visuals for “Rap Sh-t.” Count and Moonie linked with “I Don’t Like” beatsmith Young Chop for the track’s production. Director DGainz brought the visuals to life while bringing out a a good portion of Chicago’s Southside to mob out with two of Chicago‘s more polished up-and-coming MCs.

“Rap Sh-t” was yesterday’s second offering from the Low End Professionals, who are prepping the release of their upcoming project, Don’t Feed The Killaz Vol. 4. Fans expect a lot from the two frontrunners of the Go’s current Hip-Hop movement. If you are unaware of what we are referring to, we suggest that you check out MTV’s Sucker Free: Chicago to get all caught up.

Check out the visuals for “Rap Sh-t” after the bump.

Photo: Infrared Music

