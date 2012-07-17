Behind The Scenes: E-40 Ft. Problem, Young Jeezy, Chris Brown, French Montana & Red Cafe “Function (Remix)” [PHOTOS]

Hey trick, try this. The OG E-40 refuses to stop working his triple album The Block Brochure: Welcome To The Soil 1, 2, and 3, as he puts the pieces together for the video to his “Function” remix. When E-40 Bcc’d this beat to every rapper in his address book, this is pretty much what the end result was.

Okay, so maybe that last part was a bit of a farce (only a bit) but Problem, Young Jeezy, Chris Brown, French Montana, and Red Cafe are all here for the shoot. A bunch of rappers just kind of standing around, nothing you aren’t use to. Hit the jump and check it out.

