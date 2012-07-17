The messiah of autotune (read your bibles, kids), Future let’s you know what he’s rocking around his neck. Assisted by Gorilla Zoe and produced by Laudie, the “Tony Montana” rapper looks to readying a bevy of new music within the next couple of months.

Pluto is still making the rounds with his single “Same Damn Time,” but Future is reportedly going to drop a new mixtape called Super Future and a brand new album at the end of the year called Super Hendrix. I guess he can multi-task, Puff. Hit the jump to check out the new record.

Future Ft. Gorilla Zoe & Laudie – “Diamonds” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Jason Kidd’s Night Of Bad Decisions [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes – DJ Khaled, Kanye West & Rick Ross – “I Wish You Would” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

• Nas – Life Is Good CD Booklet [PHOTOS]

• Game Spends $200K On A Leather Ferrari [PHOTOS]

• 10 Of The Most Suspect Pictures Of Sean “Diddy” Combs Ever Taken [PHOTOS]

• GLORY: 10 Rappers That Found Religion

• Bangin Candy: The Foxy & Controversial Sheneka Adams [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Rosa Acosta Visits Hip-Hop Wired [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Carrie Battan/Pitchfork