Kendrick Lamar Explains His Relationship With Lady Gaga [VIDEO]

Friendship comes in all forms, and even though Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga seem like an odd pair, they share a mutual respect for one another. Fresh off his appearance at Chicago’s’ Pitchfork Music Festival over the weekend, Lamar checked in with Tony Sculfield of WCGI’s Morning Riot to speak on his highly anticipated debut, and befriending one of music’s biggest stars.

“That’s a good friend,” he said when asked if there is something romantic going on between the two. “She just reached over on Twitter. We come from two different worlds musically, she’s a fan of Hip-Hop. She says the same thing [as you said], that my sound is refreshing, that’s what really attracted her to it.”

The music in which he speaks, is all leading up to his highly anticipated good kid, m.A.A.d city debut and will find the Compton native “being selfish” on the project. “I like the element of surprise,” he said of the album’s title which he (still) refuses to reveal.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lamar speaks on the Game vs. 40 Glocc fight, and being inspired to become a rapper after watching Dr. Dre and Tupac, on the set of California Love.

Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city is due out October 2.

Photo: YouTube