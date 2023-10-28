Millyz ft. OhGeesy “Clear Time,” City Girls ft. Kim Petras “Flashy” & More | Daily Visuals 10.27.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Millyz has been going hard to show and prove he’s one of the illest rhymers in the Hip-Hop game (the man got a huge co-sign from the Verzuz MVP, Jadakiss), and while heads continue to sleep on him, he’s gonna keep making noise until y’all take notice.

Linking up with OhGeesy for his visuals to “Clear Time,” Millyz throws himself and his peoples a private soiree at a luxurious residence where they’re joined by a bevy of exotic young women that rock attire that leave little to the imagination. Just another day in the life of a rap star.

City Girls meanwhile do some balling of their own and for their Kim Petras assisted video for “Flashy,” the trio take to the friendly skies in a pink plane to get turnt up before Kim Petras flashes her headlights for all to see. Watch the clip and y’all see what we’re talking about.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Key Glock, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and more.

MILLYZ FT. OHGEESY – “CLEAR TIME”

CITY GIRLS FT. KIM PETRAS – “FLASHY”

KEY GLOCK – “ONE ME”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “DEEP DOWN”

LUH KEL – “REMINISCE”

310BABII, MUSTARD & LUH TYLER – “WALK”

BRYTIAGO – “LA BABY”

ZADDY WILL FT. 2RARE, KENZO B, & DJ SMALLS 732 – “YOU”